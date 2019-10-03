Dubai Customs introduces smart training rooms for staff

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih inaugurated smart training rooms at the Customs Training Centre, specifically developed to raise training standards and offer an attractive positive environment for both trainees and trainers.

"Dubai Customs is strongly committed to developing its human capital’s technical, behavioural and knowledge capabilities by providing best-in-class training facilities that are fully-equipped to deliver modern training for our employees and make them ready to better perform their job duties with dedication and professionalism, while keeping a passion for continuous learning and development," said Musabih during the opening which was attended by senior officers and heads of departments.

The Customs Training Centre has carried out 203 training courses with a total of 2611 training hours in which 2473 employees were enrolled. Customs staff completed around 1546 training hours across 123 new specialised programmes.

"Training and development is a top priority for us at Dubai Customs, and it is a joint responsibility of both employees and the organisation to ensure it is done efficiently and professionally with expected outcomes," he added.

Fareed Al Marzooqi, Executive Director for Human Resources, Finance and Administration, pointed out that the development of the Customs Training Centre would be in phases, with the first phase seeing the development of six training rooms with different designs and themes.

The newly-designed rooms have been equipped with the latest smart technologies and tools to enhance employees’ training experience and bolster performance, said Al Marzooqi.

He added that the focus is on delivering most courses through smart screens while minimizing the use of paper to ensure environment sustainability and support Dubai’s drive to become the world’s first paperless government by the end of 2021.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Director of HR Department, said the development process sought to make use of cutting-edge solutions to ensure training rooms provide a positive and supporting learning environment that drives creativity and productivity.