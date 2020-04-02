Dubai Customs introduces training courses for employees during remote working

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Dubai Customs has introduced a series of training programmes for its employees who are working remotely using the LinkedIn platform following the directives of the government authorities in this regard.

There are more than 10,000 training courses on LinkedIn and 35 new courses are being released each week. Employees can access the courses using their iOS or Android smartphones.

With this, Dubai Customs wanted to make the best use of the time of the employees and enable them to access thousands of training courses in different fields, including future sciences such as AI, big data and cybersecurity.

Remote working, as studies show, can be more productive, but it does take a certain amount of discipline. The most successful remote employees are those who take regular breaks, have set working hours, and keep to-do lists or use other organisational tools to help them throughout the day.

Dubai Customs has also enabled its employees to access the training courses available on the World Customs Organisation, which contains 15 training specialised programmes.

The nursery at Dubai Customs is also using distance learning for its children.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Acting Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division, said, "Following the government's guidelines and directives, we made online training courses available for all our employees. We shared with them a large number of links and websites they can use easily."

Al Ghaffari highlighted the continuous efforts of Dubai Customs to provide employees with a friendly flexible work environment and all the necessary tools and requirements to ensure productivity and commitment.