Dubai Customs is 'Most Creative Organisation' in the Middle East: GInI

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) In a new recognition and an international testimony to Dubai Customsâ€™ outstanding achievement in innovation and creativity, it topped the middle East as the regionâ€™s (Most Creative Organisation) in 2021, according to a Global Innovation Institute (GInI) report.

Dubai Customs is the first government organisation in the UAE to achieve this recognition.

GInI is the worldâ€™s leading professional certification, accreditation, and membership association in the field. It operates the worldâ€™s most recognised, comprehensive, and professionally managed evidence-based innovation certification programme for individuals and business organisations.

The report highlighted the outstanding performance of Dubai Customs that led to this recognition. In addition, it shed light on a previous achievement when GInI recognised Dubai Customs as a Certified Innovative Organisation Level Leader. It is the first customs organisation in the world and the first government organisation in the UAE and the Middle East to have this certification. GInI accredited two Dubai Customsâ€™ innovation labs. Future Centre for Research and Development, and Innovation Oasis.

The report also listed 20 accreditations for outstanding innovations that were classified: Transformational. These included the e-Commerce Cross Border Platform, the Risk Engine, the Smart Workspace, Al Munaseq, Auditing Robot, Mirsal 2, among others. All these innovations contribute to a more streamlined global trade and help with better customs services provided to clients.

The Smart Innovator Platform, which was directed by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, is one of the catalysts that Dubai Customs relies on to develop its projects. The interactive platform enables the employees to introduce their innovative ideas and suggestions, which will mature into solid outstanding projects in line with the Dubai Government innovation framework.

The Smart Innovator Platform gained several global awards and recognitions including 15 accreditations from GInI.

Musabih expressed his happiness at this outstanding achievement, which emphasises a consolidated culture of creativity and innovation in the Government Departmentâ€™s workplace.

"This is within our vision to become the leading customs administration worldwide supporting legitimate trade, and all these innovative projects will help Dubai and the UAE maintain their leading position as a hub of trade, travel and knowledge-based development. Dubai Customs is a strong and loyal supporter to the UAE innovation journey towards the UAE Centennial 2071 along with the National Innovation Strategy launched by Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Developing creative services will help Dubai trade achieve the AED2 trillion objective, set by the leadership. Nearly 99.6 percent of our customs transactions in Q1 this year are carried out through smart channels.

Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of the Customs Development Division at Dubai Customs said, "Dubai Customs is an example to follow when it comes to innovation, thanks to the support that we receive from our senior management and the optimal investment in human resources."

Dr. Hussam Juma, Director of the Service Innovation Department said, "This achievement reflects the trust that global think tanks and organisations have in our innovation strategies and plans. It motivates us to keep it up to achieve more success and best implementation of customs standards."