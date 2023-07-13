Open Menu

Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate Discuss Ways To Enhance Trade Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 10:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2023) The Japanese Consulate in Dubai expressed appreciation for Dubai Customs and its role in collaborating with international customs authorities and organisations to combat drug smuggling across borders.

Noboru Sekiguchi, the Consul General of Japan in Dubai, conveyed his gratitude to the Japanese authorities for Dubai Customs' assistance in intercepting a drug shipment destined for Japan from an Asian country. The shipment contained approximately 700 kilogrammes of methamphetamine powder valued at around US$310 million, making it the second-largest drug seizure in Japan's history.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, extended a warm welcome to the Japanese Consul and his accompanying delegation.

He emphasised that Dubai Customs is actively working to expand cooperation in combating transnational organised crime, drug trafficking, and the smuggling of prohibited substances. Dubai Customs possesses a specialised team for data monitoring and analysis, a proficient and professional inspection staff, and advanced leading systems for tracking suspicious shipments.

They are committed to sharing their accumulated expertise with customs authorities, organizations, and entities worldwide for mutual benefit.

In response, Noboru Sekiguchi expressed admiration for the efforts of Dubai Customs and its role in supporting mutual trade growth between the UAE and Japan.

He confirmed the Japanese Consulate General's eagerness to exchange visits and hold meetings with Dubai Customs, aiming to achieve the highest level of coordination between the two parties and benefit from the advanced services provided by the department. This collaboration aims to empower traders and investors in Japan, enabling them to enhance their business operations with Dubai. Sekiguchi also praised Dubai Customs' capabilities in combating drug smuggling across borders, where the Customs Intelligence Department played a significant role in monitoring and analyzing data through their specialized targeting operations, with the assistance of Japanese customs authorities, resulting in the seizure of a drug shipment containing methamphetamine powder.

