Dubai Customs joins Smart Dubai’s Integrated Government Resource Planning Systems

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) Smart Dubai has announced Dubai Customs as the latest entity to join its Government Resource Planning Systems (GRPS), which is already implemented across 72 government departments, benefitting more than 75,000 employees in the emirate.

The GRPS offers an integrated bundle of secure, standardised, central solutions, and, starting from January 10, 2021, will allow Dubai Customs officials and employees to access more than 40 smart systems and applications. This, in turn, serves to boost productivity and efficiency at the department, streamlining operations, cutting costs, and saving time.

The Systems allow participating entities to handle all key internal government operations in the financial, logistics, and human resources fields, including salaries, recruitment, financial transactions, supply chain, and asset management.

"The Government Resource Planning Systems are a creative solution that help drive the emirate’s digital transformation," said Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai, CEO of the Dubai Data Establishment. "They provide a host of flexible electronic services for government entities and tens of thousands of employees, which helps streamline procedures and conduct operations safely and in record time."

"Adding Dubai Customs to the list of entities on the GRPS is a significant step towards embedding these systems across the Dubai Government," Al Nasser explained. "Dubai Customs is one of the most important government entities considering the impact its operations have on various economic and service sectors in the emirate. We look forward to adding more entities to the list in an effort to sustain the momentum of government integration in Dubai and boost our efforts to drive the city’s digital transformation.

"

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, said, "We are very happy to be joining the GRPS, which allows us to manage Dubai Customs operations and services more efficiently under the Smart Dubai umbrella. The implementation of such an integrated, secure, and unified government system expedites Dubai’s digital transformation into one of the world’s smartest cities. The new smart system provides our teams easy and smooth access to internal systems and services, saving them time and effort which helps increase our operational efficiency."

Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment, said, "The Government Resource Planning Systems offer yet another successful example of Smart Dubai’s approach where we explore and embrace advanced technologies, and use them to meet people’s needs and ensure their happiness. The GRPS allow participating government entities and their employees to quickly and easily access a host of streamlined services from anywhere."

"As always, Smart Dubai relies on its partnerships across the government spectrum to ensure the success of our initiatives. The more entities join in on the GRPS, the more we can multiply and streamline services, and having an influential partner like Dubai Customs is a major step forward in that direction," Lootah added.

The Government Resource Planning Systems manage 95% of Dubai Government’s budget and more than 45,000 resources. With 7,000 employees using it on a daily basis for their everyday operations, the systems have saved the Government AED 4.3 billion from 2003 to 2015.