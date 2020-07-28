Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to recognise frontline heroes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) Dubai Customs has launched the Al Furdah Falcons Award to recognise the efforts of the frontline heroes and employees who worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made at a ceremony held online under the patronage and presence of Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, and several executive directors, heads of departments and employees.

The award, in its first edition, has seven categories that are divided into two levels. One is the individual level which includes the Medal of Customs Honour, and the Medal of Best Director and the Medal of Best Supervisor, both during the remote working period.

The other is the corporate level award includes the Watchful Eye Group, Best Project/Initiative/ ideas, Border Protectors for best department implementing precautionary measures at work, and the Special Honouring Category.

"We seek to develop our human resources and lead them to a sustainable future so that we can counter changes and challenges and be always ready to manage crises in the best possible way," Musabih said.

"Inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we have learnt how to turn challenges into opportunities. Within this vision, we work to ensure Dubai Customs always plays a pivotal role in supporting the national economy by securing the borders and facilitating legitimate trade."

Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs, said, "Dubai adopts excellence in all of its government departments and economic sectors following the best international standards in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who has taught us how to look positively at crises and deal with them as opportunities for change, innovation and development."