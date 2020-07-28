UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Launches Al Furdah Falcons Award To Recognise Frontline Heroes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to recognise frontline heroes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) Dubai Customs has launched the Al Furdah Falcons Award to recognise the efforts of the frontline heroes and employees who worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made at a ceremony held online under the patronage and presence of Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, and several executive directors, heads of departments and employees.

The award, in its first edition, has seven categories that are divided into two levels. One is the individual level which includes the Medal of Customs Honour, and the Medal of Best Director and the Medal of Best Supervisor, both during the remote working period.

The other is the corporate level award includes the Watchful Eye Group, Best Project/Initiative/ ideas, Border Protectors for best department implementing precautionary measures at work, and the Special Honouring Category.

"We seek to develop our human resources and lead them to a sustainable future so that we can counter changes and challenges and be always ready to manage crises in the best possible way," Musabih said.

"Inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we have learnt how to turn challenges into opportunities. Within this vision, we work to ensure Dubai Customs always plays a pivotal role in supporting the national economy by securing the borders and facilitating legitimate trade."

Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs, said, "Dubai adopts excellence in all of its government departments and economic sectors following the best international standards in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who has taught us how to look positively at crises and deal with them as opportunities for change, innovation and development."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Lead Border All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

4 minutes ago

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

9 minutes ago

UVAS academy conducts e-training of livestock offi ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of Short ..

21 minutes ago

Bilawal discusses APC agenda with JUI-F Chief

53 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.