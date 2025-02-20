Dubai Customs launches 'Al Munasiq' platform powered by AI

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) In line with Dubai's plan to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Customs has unveiled "Al Munasiq."

This advanced AI-powered platform aims to transform the classification of goods based on the Harmonised System (HS) Code.

This innovative platform is an important step towards enhancing the accuracy, efficiency, and speed of customs procedures, reflecting Dubai Customs' commitment to its strategy of integrating modern technologies to accelerate operations and provide exceptional services that enhance customer satisfaction and happiness.

The application provides several advanced methods for searching and identifying all information related to goods, including their description, customs duty rate, and restriction status. This can be done by entering a short text using the keyboard or microphone, or by attaching an image of the item to be imported or exported.

Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, affirmed that the organisation invests in advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to innovate solutions, programs, and applications that enhance performance, productivity, and the quality of customs services provided to clients. This aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the best, fastest, and most future-ready emirate. These directives are part of Dubai’s annual plan to accelerate the adoption of AI applications to improve the quality of life in Dubai by integrating AI into all sectors critical to the emirate's future. The goal is to position Dubai as a leader in supporting the economy, leveraging technology, and swiftly adopting advanced applications. He noted that the advanced services recently launched by Dubai Customs are part of a roadmap that spans several upcoming years. The organisation is committed to applying Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to enhance operations, facilitate trade, and increase efficiency, thereby driving sustained growth in Dubai's foreign trade and supporting its economic agenda and ambitious strategy.

For his part, Juma Al Ghaith, Advisor to the Director-General and Executive Director of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Customs, stated that Dubai Customs is consistently committed to developing programmes, systems, and customs service platforms for clients. This saves time and effort while boosting confidence in procedures by encouraging the adoption of global best practices. Through the adoption of digital technologies, solutions, and AI applications, Dubai Customs contributes to Dubai’s advanced digital future, reshaping the operational model of government services. This enhances the competitiveness of doing business and supports Dubai’s global position.

The “Al Munasiq” application has been designed with a set of features to facilitate the classification process for users. The app includes advanced features such as maintaining a search history, a favourites list, and the ability to save and share classification results. It also allows users to access detailed information about goods and harmonised codes, including customs duty rates, restrictions, and prohibitions. Furthermore, it provides information on whether a harmonised code is covered under any free trade agreement between the UAE and other countries. The app is available on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery, in addition to its electronic platform at (almunasiq.dubaicustoms.gov.ae), ensuring ease of use across various devices.

With the launch of "Al Munasiq," Dubai Customs takes a new step towards its goal of becoming a global leader in customs management. This initiative enhances operational efficiency and underscores Dubai’s status as a global hub for trade and innovation. Through its continuous initiatives, Dubai Customs is shaping the future of customs services with technological solutions that meet the needs of evolving global markets and set new standards for excellence and leadership in operational execution.

