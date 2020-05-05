UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Launches Aman Platform To Enhance Cyber Security

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 06:45 PM

Dubai Customs launches Aman Platform to enhance cyber security

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Within its efforts to enhance cyber security towards a more sustainable economy in Dubai, Dubai Customs launched Aman (safety) Platform, which operates in line with Dubai cyber security strategy.

The new platform will help raise awareness around cyber security through effective simulation of cyber violations and identify loopholes in the work environment. The new platform is an Information Security Regulation, ISR, requirement, and a performance indicator for the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, DESC.

In his statement through the video conference at the launch of the new portal, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs said, "We keep abreast with the latest technologies in Dubai Customs in line with the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy to curb and prevent any hazards related to cyber-attacks and violations. At the same time, we raise awareness among our employees around the significance of cyber security. It is not the responsibility of a certain department or section.

It’s everybody’s responsibility, and we are happy to launch Aman Platform, which will serve the awareness and protection purposes."

He added, "The cyber security market in the UAE saw 10 percent growth in 2019, due to a growth in cyber threats. With the launch of Aman Platform, we can further enhance protection and raise awareness around the hazards of these cyber violations. The new platform will serve as an innovative e-educational platform that doesn’t only provide information, but also can simulate these violations and identify points of weakness and customize the training needed for each department and employee."

Adel Al Housani, Manager of Information Security Section, delivered a presentation on Aman Platform and said the new platform will help raise awareness and reduce operational cost.

Employees can access and interact with the platform anytime and from any place using the normal PC, smart tablet or mobile phones.

