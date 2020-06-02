UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Launches E-learning Platform In Cooperation With UNODC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 03:15 PM

Dubai Customs launches e-learning platform in cooperation with UNODC

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) Dubai Customs' Training Centre and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, have launched an e-learning platform 'GO LEARN', that provides some 50 training courses in the customs field.

The launch of the online platform took place on microsoft Teams with the attendance of Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Acting Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs, and Dr. Hatim Ali, Regional Director of the UNODC office.

The platform will provide Dubai Customs employees access to 50 training courses for three months in customs intelligence, risk management, drug control and organised crime, and terrorism control.

Commenting on the launch, Al Ghaffari said, "Following our strategic plans of continuous learning and development, we managed to provide our employees with a number of training platforms which will help them hone their skills while working from home."

Related Topics

United Nations Drugs Dubai From

Recent Stories

Russia Invites Military Units From 19 Countries to ..

35 minutes ago

Roscosmos, NASA Negotiating Prospects of Flying Ea ..

35 minutes ago

Argentina Extends Deadline of Debt Negotiations Wi ..

34 minutes ago

Australia probes US police assault on its journali ..

34 minutes ago

Formula One unveils 8-race schedule in Europe from ..

34 minutes ago

Turkey Has Ordered $1Bln Worth of Russian Military ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.