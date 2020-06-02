Dubai Customs launches e-learning platform in cooperation with UNODC

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) Dubai Customs' Training Centre and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, have launched an e-learning platform 'GO LEARN', that provides some 50 training courses in the customs field.

The launch of the online platform took place on microsoft Teams with the attendance of Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Acting Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs, and Dr. Hatim Ali, Regional Director of the UNODC office.

The platform will provide Dubai Customs employees access to 50 training courses for three months in customs intelligence, risk management, drug control and organised crime, and terrorism control.

Commenting on the launch, Al Ghaffari said, "Following our strategic plans of continuous learning and development, we managed to provide our employees with a number of training platforms which will help them hone their skills while working from home."