Dubai Customs launches IP Award for Schools and Universities 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2023) Dubai Customs launched the Intellectual Property Award for Schools and Universities 2023.

The Intellectual Property Rights Protection Department dedicated the award this year to projects created and built by school and university students including smart training, awareness and communication applications.

Standards and requirements of the nominated projects are specified in the Award's portfolio shared with the participants. Projects, in order to be shortlisted for the award, should be built by a team of students, and the idea should be novel.

The deadline to participate in the award is 30th January, and submission of projects ends on 10th April. The winners will be announced on 26th April, in conjunction with the World Intellectual Property Day.

Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department, said, "We launched the first version of the Dubai Customs IP Award in 2007 as part of our plan to engage the society around the intellectual property cause and raise awareness on the importance of protecting its rights.

It is imperative to engage the students and encourage them learn about the rights of their intellectual property."

He pointed out that the IP Award aims to enhance knowledge on the importance of intellectual property rights and the hazards associated with counterfeit goods.

The nationwide award runs in cooperation with the Ministry of education and the Emirates Schools Establishment.

Around 31,000 students from 188 schools and 13 universities have participated in the Award since its launch in 2007.

A specialised committee evaluates ideas and projects submitted to the Award. The Award targets school and college students of all age categories, including People of Determination.