UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Launches IPR Movie Award Among University Students

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

Dubai Customs launches IPR Movie Award among university students

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) To raise awareness around the importance of intellectual property rights (IPR) and in conjunction with the national efforts, Dubai Customs launched its IPR Movie Award for private and public university students.

The award will help entice and encourage creativity among the students and spread the IP protection culture among society members. Dubai Customs will receive the participating projects as of 4th July 2021, and the focus will be on engaging as many participants in the award as possible to raise public awareness.

"We are keen that the new generation share the responsibility in raising awareness around protecting intellectual property rights," said Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department. "Now the stage is theirs to create and innovate ideas on how to protect public health and environment from the hazards of counterfeited goods. The IPR Movie Award is the latest initiative that the IPR Department developed to encourage genuine creativity and raise awareness; thus, encouraging investors to spend on new products without being afraid of losing to illegitimate competition from counterfeiters.

"

Mahbooba Baqer, Head of Awareness and education Section added, "The Award has a clear and simple goal, which is to protect genuine ideas, products and innovations. New ideas, no matter how simple they are, are the foundation to develop societies. This will help also raise awareness and shed a light on Dubai Customs’ leading role in this regard. The IPR Department organised 46 initiatives and events last year that targeted 2,358 individuals, and in Q1 this year, we organised 12 events that targeted 1,394 individuals.

"Participation is open to every university student in the UAE, and the ideas must be genuine and new, and in high resolution and clear sound for easier publishing."

Related Topics

Resolution Film And Movies Education UAE Student Dubai July From Share

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.45 million

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Vaccine, mask both required to stop Del ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 29, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed restructures board of directors of ..

10 hours ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.