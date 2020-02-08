Dubai Customs launches official page on Linkedin

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2020) Dubai Customs has launched its official page on Linkedin to connect with clients, employees, and the LinkedIn community.

Director of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih who launched the organisation’s page on the globally recognised professional platform said that the move is aimed at empowering the organisation to engage the world’s professional community and attract more talents in preparation for the next 50 years.

The launch ceremony was attended by Rajaii Al Khadem, President of Linkedin middle East and North Africa and a number of senior officials in Dubai Customs.

Around 675 million members comprise the professional community of Linkedin, and these can communicate in 24 different languages including Arabic.

"Promoting Dubai Customs services and raising awareness around its essential role in securing borders and facilitating trade benefiting from Linkedin advanced technological tools is very important to us," said Musabih.

"We look forward to attracting and recruiting the best talents who can contribute towards the fulfilment of our aspirations in line with Dubai Plan 2021, UAE Centennial 2071 and the national agenda."

Director of Dubai Customs added, "Dubai Customs will benefit from the electronic learning platform available on Linkedin, and our employees will have access to 14,000 training courses in different fields including future sciences such as AI, Big Data Science and information security."

On his part, Rajaii Al Khadem said, "We are happy to give support to Dubai Customs in line with their leading strategy in attracting the best talents in the market."