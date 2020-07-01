UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Launches Personal Radiation Detector To Alert Against Any Over Exposure

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 05:45 PM

Dubai Customs launches personal radiation detector to alert against any over exposure

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) Within its efforts to provide for a healthy and safe environment for its staff, Dubai Customs launched the personal radiation detector "Kashif".

The new device will alert frontline inspection officers of any radiation over exposure. The safe annual limit of radiation exposure is 2 ml Sievert. This percentage can be detected through accumulated readings in the system, and helps monitor any radiation exposure to enable inspectors do their job in a safe environment.

"We followed international standards in this system to make sure our inspection officers are safe all the time," said Eng.

Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Support Department "The personal radiation detector is a necessity for the frontline inspection officer who will detect, read and document their level of exposure throughout the year following world-class standards endorsed by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation.'' Certain features including small size, multi-functionality and light weight makes "Kashif" stand out from other detectors.

Al Suwaidi explained that the system collects the readings for each of the inspectors and displays radiation level for each of the inspectors.

Related Topics

Nuclear Dubai Job Alert All From Weight

Recent Stories

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

34 minutes ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

47 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto ..

50 minutes ago

Big-serving Murray upbeat as he plans for return

13 minutes ago

'One-window facility introduces in Rawalpindi for ..

13 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20) 01 July 2020

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.