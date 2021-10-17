UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Launches Smart Lockers Initiative To Safekeep Passenger Cargo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 08:45 PM

Dubai Customs launches smart lockers initiative to safekeep passenger cargo

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) On the inaugural day of GITEX Technology Week 2021, Dubai Customs launched I-Box smart lockers for storing commercial items or valuable cargo carried on by inbound transit passengers.

The initiative enables travelers to keep their valuable goods in the airport customs centre on arrival without paying duty and collect them through self-clearance service on departure from the country.

Under the theme "Digital Trade for Safe, Sustainable Supply Chains", Dubai Customs is taking part in this year’s GITEX with eight cutting-edge smart initiatives.

The participation highlights the goals of the organisation’s strategic plan 2021-2026 towards leading sustainable customs globally by furthering digitisation of services to facilitate trade, protect society and economy, and enhance people’s experience of customs as a service.

The I-Box smart lockers project is set to speed up logistics and handling services for valuable cargo at the airport. The advanced initiative has cut down the process time for delivery of valuable items from 30 minutes to 1 minute only. The passenger can simply scan the QR code on the locker and use the OTP code sent to his phone number to unlock the locker and pay storage fees online without any paper work.

These fireproof lockers boast high-end security systems and are easy to move from one place to another within the airport terminals.

"Dubai has established its global distinction and leadership on building innovative projects that ensure sustainable development in all fields, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Director-General of Dubai Customs. "His Highness’s forward-looking vision of digital transformation and ongoing disruption of the way the government works has reinforced Dubai’s leading position as a global incubator for innovators and an attractive environment for businesses and investments."

Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, on his part said, "Dubai Customs seeks to make travelers happier by offering them quick and easy services that expedite entry procedures and enhance their experience, especially in light of the increasing numbers of traders transiting through Dubai."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Dubai Rashid All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

46 seconds ago
 Ministry of Community Development showcases tech s ..

Ministry of Community Development showcases tech solutions at GITEX 2021

31 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GL ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

46 minutes ago
 SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to unders ..

SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to underscore importance of early detec ..

1 hour ago
 RTA to showcase ‘AI in Cycling Tracks’ solutio ..

RTA to showcase ‘AI in Cycling Tracks’ solution at GITEX 2021

2 hours ago
 T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl first

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.