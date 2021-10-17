Dubai Customs launches smart lockers initiative to safekeep passenger cargo

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) On the inaugural day of GITEX Technology Week 2021, Dubai Customs launched I-Box smart lockers for storing commercial items or valuable cargo carried on by inbound transit passengers.

The initiative enables travelers to keep their valuable goods in the airport customs centre on arrival without paying duty and collect them through self-clearance service on departure from the country.

Under the theme "Digital Trade for Safe, Sustainable Supply Chains", Dubai Customs is taking part in this year’s GITEX with eight cutting-edge smart initiatives.

The participation highlights the goals of the organisation’s strategic plan 2021-2026 towards leading sustainable customs globally by furthering digitisation of services to facilitate trade, protect society and economy, and enhance people’s experience of customs as a service.

The I-Box smart lockers project is set to speed up logistics and handling services for valuable cargo at the airport. The advanced initiative has cut down the process time for delivery of valuable items from 30 minutes to 1 minute only. The passenger can simply scan the QR code on the locker and use the OTP code sent to his phone number to unlock the locker and pay storage fees online without any paper work.

These fireproof lockers boast high-end security systems and are easy to move from one place to another within the airport terminals.

"Dubai has established its global distinction and leadership on building innovative projects that ensure sustainable development in all fields, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Director-General of Dubai Customs. "His Highness’s forward-looking vision of digital transformation and ongoing disruption of the way the government works has reinforced Dubai’s leading position as a global incubator for innovators and an attractive environment for businesses and investments."

Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, on his part said, "Dubai Customs seeks to make travelers happier by offering them quick and easy services that expedite entry procedures and enhance their experience, especially in light of the increasing numbers of traders transiting through Dubai."