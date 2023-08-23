Open Menu

Dubai Customs Launches Social Initiative For Laborers

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 02:15 PM

Dubai Customs launches social initiative for laborers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2023) Dubai Customs has launched "Cooling Hearts" initiative, which involves providing cold water, juices, and fruits to the labour workforce in Dubai, in collaboration with the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs (PCLA) in Dubai and the "Taqdeer Award".

Over the course of three months, the campaign aims to distribute a total of 10,000 packages.

Volunteers from Dubai Customs distribute cold drinking water, juices, and fruits to labourers, including those in the construction industry and other sectors. The intention is to help them cope with the summer heat. The campaign will commence on Meydan Street in Nadd Al Shiba.

Extensive planning and coordination were undertaken beforehand by the Ghayath Volunteer Team and the Corporate Social Responsibility Section.

Rashid Al Sharid, Executive Director of Administration and Finance Division at Dubai Customs, affirmed their commitment to collaborating with external partners to implement top-tier practices in community work, especially concerning the labour force. Multiple initiatives will be executed, accompanied by additional incentives tailored for this group.

Abdulla Lashkari Mohammad, Secretary-General of the PCLA, underlined that initiatives like "Cooling Hearts" establish communication channels with labourers, recognising their integral role within society.

Related Topics

Water Dubai From Industry Labour

Recent Stories

GCC revealed as top export and re-export market fo ..

GCC revealed as top export and re-export market for Dubai Chamber of Commerce me ..

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate c ..

Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate circular debt in gas sector

15 minutes ago
 Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China ..

Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China-Iran Nexus.Trilateral command ..

22 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to So ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to South Africa for 15th BRICS Summ ..

34 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular stu ..

Sultan AlNeyadi participates in cardiovascular study to examine cardiorespirator ..

34 minutes ago
 SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order ..

SC takes up Imran Khan's appeal against IHC order in Thoshakhana case

35 minutes ago
Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertaint ..

Rupee continues decline amidst economic uncertainty

53 minutes ago
 Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM ..

Peaceful transition of power top priority, says PM Kakar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan ..

Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan in first ODI

2 hours ago
 JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked t ..

JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked to former first lady Bushra Bib ..

2 hours ago
 Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: ..

Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: Sami Saeed

3 hours ago
 ECP to consult political parties including PTI for ..

ECP to consult political parties including PTI for elections date

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East