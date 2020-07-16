UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Launches Transit Trade Guide To Keep Up With Progress Of Dubai Silk Road Strategy

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:45 PM

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep up with progress of Dubai Silk Road Strategy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) Within its efforts to enhance Dubai’s leading position as a central hub for regional and global transit trade, Dubai Customs launched a guide on transit trade.

The guide, prepared by the Tariff and Origin Department, outlines all the procedures and steps that need to be taken by companies to avail the services and facilities provided by Dubai Customs to transit activity. The guide includes information to raise awareness around all regulations on transit trade facilitation following the UAE’s commitment to the international treaties and agreements.

Transit trade is vital in facilitating economic transformation and regional trade, offering multiple benefits to the surrounding society by unlocking the economic potential of those areas.

Commenting on this, Ahmed Al Kharoosi, Director of Tariff and Origin Department, said, "We are committed to providing all merchants and companies involved in the transit trade with detailed information about the facilitation and procedures in this regard.

With this, they can avail the best services to ensure the highest returns, and we attract more investments. This also enhances the leading Dubai Silk Road strategy that seeks to build on the success Dubai has accomplished globally as a strategic trade link between east and west, and north and south."

The Dubai Silk Road strategy was prepared by the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, in collaboration with key government entities. Internally, the strategy focuses on enhancing trade between free zones and the rest of the emirates. Externally, the focus will be on enhancing the strategic and operational connection of logistics services between DP World terminals across the world with Emirates Airlines playing a key role.

