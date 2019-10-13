Dubai Customs launches World Logistics Passport

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) Dubai Customs today launched the World Logistics Passport, as part of the first phase of the Dubai Silk Road strategy, to help boost the role of the Dubai Silk Road and expand demand for Dubai’s products, services and integrated transportation systems.

The unique initiative will also further augment the growing role played by Dubai Customs in regional and international trade.

Commenting on the initiative, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said the implementation of the Dubai Silk Road strategy marks the beginning of a new phase of economic growth that will further boost Dubai’s position as a global economic and business hub, powered by its exceptional connectivity and logistics services.

Sheikh Hamdan said the Dubai Silk Road strategy paves the way for a major leap in growth that will expand the UAE’s role in the global economy based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. He emphasised the importance of the logistics sector as a key driver of economic diversification, as highlighted by the 50-year Charter.

"Through this strategy, we will offer many privileges and services that will help connect international markets by mobilising Dubai’s resources and infrastructure.

The investments we made in Dubai’s ports, airports and free zones have made the city a global logistics hub and a bridge between the east and the west. The Dubai Silk Road strategy responds to the changes in international trade by offering new state-of-the-art logistics services using the latest smart applications," said Sheikh Hamdan.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, added, "Dubai’s sophisticated logistics services will further enhance the value offered to investors and businesses by saving time and efforts and reducing their operational costs. This is a powerful tool that will eventually lead to increased revenues. We are keen to offer investors and businesses new advantages in conducting global trade."

The World Logistics Passport offers a set of unique operational and financial advantages for businesses and shipping companies by connecting government entities, including Dubai Customs and Dubai Trade, with logistics service providers, such as DP World and Data, and facilitating commercial transactions among the bodies concerned in Dubai.