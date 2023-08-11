Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with session on sustainable development, youth investment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2023) Experts recommended that the UAE invest further in its youth, as they are the cornerstone of the future and the driving force for sustainable development towards the UAE Centennial 2071 goals.

Imparting a culture of innovation in younger generations and equipping them with the skills and knowledge to meet the needs and challenges of the future are key priorities to ensure the UAE is among the world’s top countries.

This was the highlight of an event organised by the Dubai Customs Youth Council team on International Youth Day, commemorated every year on 12th August. “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World” is the United Nations slogan for this year’s International Youth Day.

The celebration was attended by senior executives from Dubai Customs and many heads of departments and Customs centres, alongside more than 50 young staff.

Saeed Al Janahi, Chair of the Dubai Customs Youth Council, opened the event, emphasising the UAE’s significant strides and initiatives towards empowering Emirati youth and building their capabilities to support the country's development journey over the next fifty years. “Relying on the capabilities of its skilled nationals, the UAE has come a long way to meet the challenges related to energy, climate change and environmental sustainability. The UAE's imminent hosting of the 28th UN Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change ‘COP 28’ later this year is a testament to international confidence in the UAE’s ability to lead the way on climate change action,” he said.



Al Janahi added, “Dubai Customs attaches great importance to optimal investment in youth skills, empowering them for the future with the skills and knowledge necessary to take the helm of sustainable development. Dubai Customs recently approved the formation of the Dubai Customs Youth Council to make the young national workforce at the centre of Customs work geared for the future. The team is entrusted with implementing the national youth agenda focusing on cooperation and partnership with various agencies to promote youth initiatives and propose plans to better leverage young staff’s skills and capabilities for the organisation’s continuing success.”

The event featured a panel on “Sustainable Development Solutions to Meet the Challenges of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)”.

The session discussed the role of Dubai Customs in supporting economic development and sustainability and the initiatives it has taken to promote young Emirati projects, especially SMEs. Dubai Customs help these private businesses grow and thrive by providing advice on how to invest in technology and innovation and reduce operational costs to meet constant success.

Speakers in the panel session touched on the importance of sustainably leveraging intellectual knowledge, skills and innovation and conducting proper market needs analysis to ensure success in youth business investments.

At the end of the event, the panel session participants were appreciated and recognised.

