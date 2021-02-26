Dubai Customs, Ministry of Economy inaugurate second international innovation forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2021) To spread a culture of innovation, and as part of its participation in the UAE Innovation Month from 21st to 27th February, Dubai Customs has inaugurated the 2nd International Innovation, a joint initiative with the Ministry of Economy for the second consecutive year.

The forum provides a periodic platform for innovators and inventors from inside and outside the country to interact with the relevant authorities from research centres, business incubators and private sector companies.

The forum will host dialogue and discussion sessions on applications of artificial intelligence (AI); modern innovation methodologies; intellectual property (IP) rights; patent mechanisms and procedures; and other areas related to the development of an environment that promotes innovation and empowerment of owners of innovative projects, to help enhance their competitiveness.

This year’s edition also has an open contest in which all community members can share their creative ideas and innovations on five-minute videos.

"The 2nd International Innovation Forum, organised in collaboration with Dubai Customs, serves as a platform for creative ideas and best practices and to raise awareness around the importance of innovation in making our lives better," said Abdulla Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade and Industry.

"By launching the forum we aim to spread and promote a culture of innovation and creativity in the society, as innovation has become a key necessity for economic development and the improvement of the quality of the life for individuals. It is also important for the development of institutions and remains a major pillar in the efforts to prepare for the next 50 years by maximising development opportunities and finding innovative solutions to challenges in various sectors."

Al Saleh pointed out the number of patent applications has significantly increased from 157 in 2000 to 1,917 in 2020. The number of industrial models has also increased in the last decade to touch 9,692 in 2020 from 2,481 in 2010.

These positive results have raised the UAE’s status on the competitiveness indexes including the Global Innovation Index 2020, which saw the UAE boost its standing by two ranks and improved to 34th globally, ranking number one in the Arab World for the fifth consecutive year.

The UAE has also been ranked first in the region, and fifth globally on the Global Entrepreneurship Index (GEI) 2019, and 25th on the Global Competitiveness Index in 2019.

In a speech delivered at the virtual forum, Ahmed Mahboob Musbaih, Director-General of Dubai Customs said, "Innovation has become one of the main paths to success in the UAE. Our target is to grow a generation of innovators in the UAE to achieve breakthroughs and advancements. The UAE Centennial Plan 2071 aims at investing in future generations, by preparing them with the skills and knowledge needed to face rapid changes and to make the UAE the best country in the world by the next centennial in 2071.'' '' Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we work hard to maintain our outstanding position worldwide."

Musabih added, "Dubai Customs’ transactions grew 23 percent in 2020 against all odds to reach 16 million compared to 13 million in 2019, with 99.3 percent completed through smart channels. Dubai Customs developed 91 disruptive innovations to raise the total number of innovations to 237 in 2020. For this, we won 127 awards in 2020, and we were certified as a leading innovative organisation by the Global Innovation Institute."

Hussain Al Fardan, Dubai Customs’ Innovation Centre, senior manager, said, "This year, our initiatives have a distinctive value and flavour as they coincide with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations. For this, we have invited several speakers, innovators and creative people from different sectors including education, government and private sectors to share their knowledge and exchange experiences."

Dubai Customs’ Innovation Centre won the full grade accreditation from the Global Innovation Institute in 2021 for its Innovation Oasis Lab, and the Innovation digital platform has received 237 disruptive ideas from the employees since its inception.