Dubai Customs, Norwegian Counterpart Discuss COVID-19 Negative Impacts On Economy And Global Supply Chain

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Director-General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih and Director of Norwegian Customs Yestin Premir held a video meeting to discuss the latest updates about the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, and its negative impacts on economy and the global supply chain.

The two sides also talked about the efforts taken in the two countries to curb the spread of coronavirus through a number of strict precautionary measures and stimulus packages to support the economy.

Musabih said Dubai Customs managed to maintiain delivery of quality services during the hard time without any disruption.

"Thanks to our sophisticated technological infrastructure, it was not a big deal for us to work from home and at the same time maintain security and ensure safety of our inspectors working at the frontlines. Facilitating trade didn’t compromise security at all times," he said. "Customs clearance and other operations take place as normal. We have the best technologies that can help us facilitate trade and protect all our stakeholders from coronavirus. We monitor and track every activity in our yards and centers through a number of control rooms that work around the clock.

Our inspectors are equipped with protective gear and equipment including protective uniforms, masks, and gloves."

Following the stimulus package plan announced by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Dubai Customs extended a refund of 20 percent on the customs fees imposed on imported products sold locally in Dubai markets from 15th March to 30th June.

The package also includes the cancellation of the AED 50,000 bank guarantee or cash required to undertake customs clearance activity. Bank guarantee or cash paid by existing customs clearance companies will be refunded.

Yestin Premir hailed Dubai Customs for their efforts and undisrupted operations which help facilitate global trade in general and for trade with Norway in particular. At the end of the meeting, Director General of Dubai Customs invited his Norwegian counterpart to the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference which will be organised by Dubai Customs in cooperation with the World Customs Organisation and the Federal Customs Authority in February 2021.

More Stories From Middle East

