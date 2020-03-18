UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Official Lauds Precautionary Procedures At Al Maktoum International Airport

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Dubai Customs official lauds precautionary procedures at Al Maktoum International Airport

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) As part of his routine inspection at different customs centres and departments, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, visited the Al Maktoum International Airport.

During the inspection visit, Musabih lauded the advanced procedures taken to detect coronavirus cases at Al Maktoum International Airport and the Dubai International Airport.

This confirms the efforts of the Dubai Customs in keeping abreast with the expansion projects at Al Maktoum International Airport, which is gaining more weight and importance as a world-class airport and one of the emirate’s major gates and connection points with the outside world, he explained.

Musabih confirmed that the world-class services Dubai Customs is providing to exhibitors and participants of the Expo 2020 through different entry points, including the Al Maktoum International Airport, are unprecedented.

Dubai Customs finalised 24 initiatives exclusively dedicated to Expo 2020 and completed integration with other government entities to enhance the delivery of services. The official Expo 2020 clearance system has been appointed as the Authorised Economic Operator for the world’s greatest show.

In 2019, Dubai Customs handled 408,989 items of luggage on board 5,773 flights at the airport. Inspection officers made 21 seizures (19 criminal seizures and two customs seizures).

