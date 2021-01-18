UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Organises 20 Awareness Events In 4th UAE Customs Week

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Dubai Customs organises 20 awareness events in 4th UAE Customs Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) Dubai Customs events in the 4th UAE Customs Week under the theme "Dubai Customs; Sustainable Operations" will be held from 24th to 28th January, in conjunction with the International Customs Day, which is celebrated on 26th January every year.

The events of the Customs Week will focus on raising public awareness around the role customs plays in sustaining economic development and securing the borders. The customs organisation will run 20 events throughout the week, and will start it with a virtual ceremony in which the Federal Customs Authority and the World Customs Organisation will participate.

There will be awareness events directed to partners and clients organised by Dubai Customs’ centre. The events will be virtual and will include programmes and functions to introduce Dubai Customs’ future projects and innovations, as well as its programmes and plans to facilitate trade and develop services for passengers at Dubai airports.

A virtual discussion panel will be organised on 26th January on the future of customs and will highlight the role of the youth in developing customs sector using the latest smart AI apps.

Commenting on this, Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department and Head of the Dubai Customs Week Organising Committee said, "We work hard to ensure the events of the 4th UAE Customs Week go in line with the next 50 year plans and strategies. The UAE has succeeded in turning challenges posed by COVID-19 into opportunities, and with this mentality and attitude, we will move forward to the UAE Centennial 2071 following the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"Different segments of society are actively engaged in the development journey in the UAE. This is why it’s important to keep the public aware of the different aspects of the leading government services and roles."

