Dubai Customs Organises 665 Training Programmes In 9 Months

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:45 PM

Dubai Customs organises 665 training programmes in 9 months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) Customs Training Centre at Dubai Customs organised 665 training sessions in the first 9 months of 2020, including 609 sessions on the digital platforms.

These training workshops and programmes targeted 3,348 employees from different divisions in Dubai Customs. In 26,000 training hours in total, it covered topics such as customs risk evaluation, smuggling methods, security sense, body language, cyber security, behavioural indicators, and others.

"Following the directives of Dubai Government, Dubai Customs organises different training programmes for the employees to develop their competencies and be able to an active part in the future economy and the sustainable development journey," said Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Acting Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs.

Al Ghaffari pointed out the lion’s share of these training programmes were dedicated to develop competencies in specialised customs areas.

Some training was conducted through platforms in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes, the World Customs Organisation and Linkedin.

On her part, Asma Ahmed, Senior Manager, Training Programme Management said the training centre organised a coherent online plan to address the training needs during the work from home period based on the employees’ specific needs and specialisations.

