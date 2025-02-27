Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Dubai Customs hosted the "Future and Impactful Innovations Forum" as part of the UAE Innovates 2025 events, gathering a distinguished group of experts, specialists, and innovation leaders to discuss the latest advancements in future forecasting and institutional innovation.

The event, held at the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel at Port Rashid, began with a welcome address emphasising the role of innovation in achieving sustainable development and strengthening the UAE’s global competitiveness.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, delivered a keynote speech highlighting the importance of supporting innovation and investing in creative talent.

He emphasised that the future is shaped by visionary thinking and intelligent transformations, underscoring the role of innovation in shaping the future of customs work.

Al Ghaffari pointed out how innovations by Dubai Customs employees have significantly advanced the customs process and positioned the department as a global leader, contributing to a culture of innovation in government work and helping enhance Dubai’s status as a global innovation hub.

Al Ghaffari further noted the rapid transformations occurring across various sectors—technological, economic, and social—and stressed that innovation has become essential to address these challenges. He highlighted the need for proactive adoption of smart solutions to improve customer service, enhance transparency, and increase operational efficiency. He also emphasised that Dubai Customs is committed to fostering a culture of innovation and encouraging business sector participation in developing innovative future work models and proactive solutions that support Dubai Customs’ leadership and contribute to the success of Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33. This initiative aims to bolster Dubai’s competitiveness as a global business and investment hub and a pivotal centre for international trade.

Al Ghaffari also acknowledged the ongoing efforts and exceptional performance of Dubai Customs in leading the future of customs work, with a focus on the continuous leadership and excellence shown by employees.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Head of Innovation Centre and Future Foresight Team Leader, gave a speech about the significance of strategic thinking in achieving institutional transformation, and the vital role of innovation in creating more efficient and sustainable systems.

Al Zarooni emphasised, "We do not simply observe the future from a distance; we delve into its details, anticipate its changes, and turn opportunities into tangible scenarios.

Future foresight is not just an intellectual exercise, but a ‘strategic compass’ guiding us to make decisions today whose results we will experience tomorrow."

During the forum, Dr. Issa Al Bastaki, President of Dubai University, gave a presentation on future innovation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He discussed the major effects of digital transformation on vital sectors and emphasised the need to integrate modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet of Things into business environments to secure a competitive and sustainable future.

As part of the forum’s activities, Mohammad Al Ghaffari honoured the "Ambassadors of the Future" for their graduation and attainment of a global certification in future foresight from the Global Institute of Innovation Management (GIMI). These graduates presented their future-focused projects on the future of customs over the next decade. The forum featured an exhibition showcasing seven future-oriented initiatives across various fields including economics, security, and technology, all contributing to Dubai Customs' strategic and developmental vision.

Dubai Customs also recognised its innovators, whose ideas have contributed to improving institutional performance and enhancing the efficiency of customs services.

Dr. Ahmad Thougan Al Hindawi, Chairman and CEO of Hindawi Group Excellence, delivered a presentation titled "Disruptive Leadership," where he discussed innovative leadership methods that enhance organisational resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges.

The presentations concluded with a lecture by Carlos Guevara, Partner at "Sia Partners" and the Global Institute of Innovation Management, on "Innovation and Institutional Future Foresight."

He emphasised the importance of fostering an innovative culture within organisations to improve their sustainability and competitiveness.

The forum also featured an engaging discussion session on impactful customs innovations, with a panel of senior directors from Dubai Customs. They addressed future challenges and opportunities in the customs sector, reviewing digital transformation efforts aimed at improving customs inspection and clearance processes. The session highlighted key tools such as the risk engine to enhance inspection efficiency and the digital warehouse platform to optimise logistics operations.