Dubai Customs Organises IPR Awareness Workshops For Al Hudaibia Elementary School Students

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) As part of their plans and efforts to raise awareness around intellectual property, Dubai Customs’ IPR Department organised two workshops for 50 students from the Al Hudaibia Elementary School in the first week of September.

The workshops highlighted the essential role the IPR Department plays in encouraging creativity and securing intellectual property rights, and protecting the rights of brand owners from counterfeiting.

The workshops involved a number of entertaining activities to improve students’ designing and creative skills, and how they can register and protect their inventions.

Commenting on the initiative, Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department said; "Protecting intellectual property rights is a strategic priority at Dubai Customs. We believe genuineness should be secured and protected against the rogue industry of counterfeiting. With this in mind, we regularly organise workshops to raise awareness among school students. Inspiring them to create and come up with new ideas will help build a more creative generation towards a more prosperous future for Dubai and the UAE."

