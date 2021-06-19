Dubai Customs organises second International Day Against Drug Abuse Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) In conjunction with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is observed annually on 26th June, Dubai Customs is organising the second Dubai Customs Forum virtually next Wednesday.

This year’s edition will be held under the theme "Committed to our Homeland. Drugs are a Crime", and the sessions will highlight the efforts in combating drugs and how best to exchange experiences and best practices to intercept, detect and thwart smuggling. Participants will raise awareness around the perils of drugs and ways of safeguarding society from its hazards.

"Dubai Customs is hosting the second edition of this important forum following its commitment and vision of protecting the society from the hazards of drugs," said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs.

"Protection is our strategic goal, and this is heavily embedded in the department’s 2021-2026 five-year plan.

We aim to lead globally in security and safety, and these forums connect us to our stakeholders and other regional and global authorities to facilitate the exchange of customs information and spot and intercept suspicious shipments before they arrive at the entry points. This is vital in combating smuggling and trade fraud. The development of smuggling methods is one of the challenges facing administrations worldwide, and there have been increasing attempts to smuggle drugs in recent years. This necessitates cooperation and exchange of intelligence data between different parties."

Last year’s edition was a big success and saw the active participation of the Federal Customs Authority, the Regional Intelligence Liaison Offices (RILO), the Saudi Customs Authority, the local customs departments in the UAE and more than 200 specialists.