Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) Dubai Customs has organised the first edition of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Connect 2024 forum to exchange ideas, share insights, and explore opportunities to develop the programme and strengthen cooperation between customs and the business sector.

Dubai Customs aims to enrich the experience of companies participating in the AEO programme and drive trade growth through the programme, providing competitive facilities and incentives for its members.

The AEO programme, a Federal initiative in the UAE, connects the country commercially and customs-wise with the global market, facilitating the access of member companies' goods to international markets, particularly those with mutual recognition agreements.

It plays a key role in enhancing foreign trade by offering its members a range of benefits and facilitation measures, such as simplified customs procedures, priority processing of transactions, and other advantages that speed up the clearance of goods for compliant companies. These measures operate within a framework that strengthens customs security and ensures trade facilitation.

In her opening speech during the online forum, Eman Badr Al-Suwaidy, Director of the Customs Valuation Department and Manager of the AEO Programme at Dubai Customs, highlighted Dubai Customs' goal of fostering communication, supporting AEO programme members, and driving sustainable growth in foreign trade.

She noted that the programme currently includes 130 members in the UAE, with plans for continued expansion. Notable achievements include the launch of the regional AEO programme for GCC countries in 2023 and the signing of mutual recognition agreements with key trade partners. These agreements have allowed members to benefit from AEO status with the GCC, Repbulic of Korea, China, India, and Indonesia, enhancing their recognition as trusted traders."

The forum featured a keynote address from Maersk, highlighting the importance of the AEO 2.0 programme in driving global trade facilitation and supporting the resilience of supply chains in the face of global economic challenges. The programme's evolution toward AEO 3.0 was also discussed, emphasising digital innovation and the role of data in enhancing programme efficiency and security.

Additionally, the programme's new features were presented, including fast-track trade lanes, trusted trade lanes, digital corridors, smart borders, and smarter risk management.

The forum also included a productive panel discussion with representatives from General Motors, Dow Chemical, Huawei, Maersk, and Dubai Customs.