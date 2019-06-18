Dubai Customs participates in Azerbaijan WCO IT/TI Conference

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Dubai Customs took an active part in the WCO IT/TI Conference and Exhibition, which was held between 12th-14th June, 2019, in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs headed the delegation to the conference which took place under the theme "New technologies for SMART borders – New opportunities for Trade, travel, and Transport" and explored implications of the digital world on Customs and other Government agencies in the future.

"For the first time, the WCO has merged its two major public-private sector events that contribute to the shaping of customs technology-related initiatives. This makes this year’s event of special importance to all participants," Musabih said.

"Dubai Customs played a noticeable part in developing customs work internationally through close coordination with the WCO and exchange of expertise and knowledge with other customs entities around the world," he added.

Musabih has also visited a public carpet exhibition and invited the exhibitors to take part in the Carpet & Art Oasis which Dubai Customs organises every year.

It is becoming one of the numerous attractions of the vibrant city. More than 15,000 carpet and rug items were displayed in the Carpet & Art Oasis in its last edition, and it attracted 63,000 visitors.

He also received Safar Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Customs Committee, at the pavilion of Dubai Customs in the exhibition which featured a number of innovations including the Smart Workspace, iDeclare application, Smart Customs Inspection, Virtual Corridor, AEO, etc.

Dubai Customs presented its experience and role in facilitating passenger traffic during a session in the WCO IT/TI Conference and Exhibition in Azerbaijan.

Falah Al Sammak, Senior Manager of Terminal 2 at Dubai Airport, spoke about the latest projects and initiatives of Dubai Customs. These include the Smart Inspection System and iDeclare which support the increasing passenger traffic at a very busy airport which can reach more than 90 million passengers annually.