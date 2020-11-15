Dubai Customs prepared to receive GCC arrivals at Hatta border crossing

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) Dubai Customs has announced its readiness to receive GCC nationals arriving at the Hatta border crossing, following the directives of the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to resume passenger movement through UAE’s land ports of entry.

Omani citizens will be permitted to entre the country via land ports without prior approval from UAE authorities.

Regarding the directive, Humaid Al Rasheed, Director of Land Customs Centres Management at Dubai Customs, said, "We announce the readiness of Hatta Customs Centre to resume movement and receive Omani citizens and GCC nationals arriving from the Sultanate. Precautionary and preventive measures have been taken to ensure the safety of visitors and inspectors, and protect against the spread of COVID-19.

"

Al Rasheed noted that the centre was set to ensure the efficient movement of passengers and follow arrival clearance procedures by increasing the number of inspectors to 87 staff, who will be available in shifts around the clock, supported by advanced inspection and screening equipment.

Hatta Customs Centre plays a pivotal role in handling commercial and passenger traffic between the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman, with nearly 2 million passengers passing through the border crossing annually, said Al Rasheed.

"Dubai Customs is implementing an ambitious development strategy to enhance the Hatta Border Crossing’s significance as a leading tourist and trade hub. New premises are being built for the Customs Centre to accommodate the increased influx of people and conveyances using the crossing point. The new integrated Customs building will boast advanced inspection yards and scanning equipment for cargo and baggage," noted Al Rasheed.