Dubai Customs Ranked Among Top 10 Best Workplaces 2021 In Middle East

Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) "Great Place to Work", the global authority on workplace culture, ranks Dubai Customs among the top 10 Best Workplaces in the middle East 2021.

In the largest collection of employee experiences in the Middle East, thousands of employees from across the region were surveyed to determine the Best Workplaces.

More than 450 private and public organisations competed to be on the list. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do. This year, COVID-19 brought physical and mental well-being to the forefront for both employers and employees.

Commenting on the achievement, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division said; "Dubai Customs is committed to continually and sustainably enhancing and developing its workplace boosting levels of positivity and happiness among its employees. Following and inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we all work together to make Dubai Government the happiest workplace in the world and to fulfil the national uncompromising plans including the UAE Centennial 2071.

"Human capital is the most important asset and the top success factor in every organisation. Being recognised among the top best places to work reflects our dedication and hard work in providing a happy and positive work environment to our employees. At the same time, we highly appreciate the hard work of our employees because without their dedication this achievement would not have come true."

Eman Al Tahir, Head of Corporate Culture at Dubai Customs said, "The organisation applies the world’s best practices to ensure a happy and competent workplace following the aspirations and vision of the Dubai Government. This was translated into the implementation of several bold projects and plans in HR management."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace - trust.

