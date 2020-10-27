UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Received 516 Reports On Customs Violations Through Rafed In 9 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:45 PM

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs violations through Rafed in 9 months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) Dubai Customs received 516 intelligence calls and reports through Rafed channels in the first 9 months of 2020 (95 reports in Q1, 175 in Q2, and 246 in Q3).

Rafed is a leading service at the government and customs department level worldwide. It is an innovative and confidential community-customs communication channel, Rafed, which receives reports from the public regarding any customs violations, and the service is completely confidential. UAE citizens and residents, as well as people living abroad, are encouraged to be proactive and report any acts threatening the safety and security of the nation.

Shuaib Al Suwaidi, Director of Customs Intelligence Department pointed out that Rafed is an innovative and secure Community-Customs communication channel that helps employees, clients or the public report customs violations and illicit trade practices that may harm national economy and trade.

Information submitted through the service are guaranteed confidentiality. The Customs Compliance Committee at the World Customs Organisation applauded this channel and its important role in detecting illegal practices.

"This service is gaining further weight and importance and this took us a step further to enlighten others about the hazards of illegitimate trade and to encourage people to report any acts that can threaten the security of the nation. We need to maintain and enhance this secure environment as this attracts more investments into the country and protects it from the hazards of illegitimate trade," said Al Suwaidi.

Since its launch in 2015, Rafed service, under the slogan (Report It and Stay Safe), has contributed directly to the protection of society through reports that led to thwarting attempts to smuggle different restricted and prohibited goods.

