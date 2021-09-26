Dubai Customs recycles 113,000 counterfeit items for 13 brands

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) The Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Department at Dubai Customs has recycled 113,000 counterfeit items for 13 brands, with a market value of AED750,000. The move is part of their efforts in combating piracy and supporting sustainable development.

Recycling helps brand owners get rid of copied products without affecting the environment, Dubai Customs said on Sunday.

The items included different types of bags, clothes, mobile phones, headphones, and cosmetics. The recycled goods will be used to make other materials.

The recycling operation took place in the presence of representatives of the American, German, South Korea, UK and French diplomatic missions and consulates, with the help of inspectors from Cargo Village and Jebel Ali Customs Centres and employees of the Dispute Section of the IPR Department.

"The IPR Department works closely with different partners to curb counterfeiting in line with The Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS)," said Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department. "The damage caused by counterfeit goods to the economy, environment and even perhaps our overall quality of life should be something of a given for most people. Perhaps Intellectual Property rights-holders are those most likely to feel the true pinch of this rogue industry, but when one considers the big picture it becomes clear that everyone is liable to be affected by counterfeiting and piracy."