Dubai Customs resolves 61 IPR disputes, valued AED8.2m in Q1 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) On World Intellectual Property, IP, Day, which is celebrated worldwide on 26th April each year, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, announced that in Q1 of 2020, the authority dealt with 61 IP disputes, with a value of AED8.167 million.

Some 80 percent (49 cases) of these disputes constituted genuine product disputes, while 12 were counterfeit cases.

"This year, the World IP Organisation has chosen "Innovate for a Green Future" as its theme. Protecting the rights of trademark owners and combating counterfeiting is of utmost importance to Dubai Customs and the UAE, in general," said Musabih.

Regarding their work, Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department, said, "Last year, there were 337 IP dispute cases, with a value of AED40.2 million (274 genuine product cases with a value of AED33.4 million, and 53 counterfeited product cases with a value of AED10.

8 million). Around 637,000 items belonging to 190 trademarks were recycled in 2019."

He added, "The IPR Department at Dubai Customs records trademarks, brands and knowledge assets in order to protect them and protect their owners from any violations. In Q1 of 2020, 101 trademarks, 104 trade agencies, and six knowledge asset requests were registered for Dubai Customs employees."

Mahbouba Baqir, Manager of Awareness and education Section at IPR Department, said, "We raise public awareness around IP rights by organising lectures and workshops for all segments of society. Some of these activities target inspection officers and government employees. This adds more value for everyone and boosts the reputation of Dubai Customs in this field worldwide."

He noted that in Q1 of 2020, Dubai Customs organised 15 awareness activities and events that targeted 488 government employees and individuals.