Dubai Customs resumes work at full capacity with strict precautionary measures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) Dubai Customs’ offices resumed work at 100 percent capacity with intensified precautionary measures to ensure safety from COVID-19. This follows the government directives of gradual return to offices which Dubai Customs started from 14th June 2020.

The last two weeks saw the Government Department’s staff return gradually to their offices following a shift routine where half of the employees worked from home and the rest from the office while maintaining social distancing and other measures. The procedure considered certain exceptions for some categories including the elderly, those with chronic diseases, pregnant female employees and mothers who have children at school at grade nine and below.

An online awareness campaign preceded this step in which employees were given full guidance on social distancing and hygiene, and how to use protective gear.

Aman (safety) Station was one of the innovations that Dubai Customs incorporated in its back to office plan.

The station is equipped with a number of devices including thermal cameras which operate automatically when spotting any rise in temperature. It also features masks, sanitizers and a smart screen to display awareness information.

"We started our gradual return to normal life following the government directives and now we work at full capacity at office in our main building and all the customs centers and from home while taking all precautionary measures," said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs.

He urged clients to continue using the online service channels and smart platforms to save time, effort and ensure everyone’s safety.

In the past months, Dubai government has proven its full capability to work remotely, within smart environments that rely on highly efficient technologies & infrastructure. None of the vital services were affected despite the precautionary measures and movement restrictions imposed.