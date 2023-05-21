UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tonnes, 200 Samples Banned Under CITES Convention

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023 | 08:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) Dubai Customs (DC) has successfully seized, over the past three years, nearly 330 tonnes and over 200 samples of animal and plant species that violate the international Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), to which the United Arab Emirates joined in 1990.
This came in a statement by DC where it affirmed its support for the UAE's pivotal role in preserving environmental sustainability by combating illegal trafficking in hazardous materials and waste.

The UAE will be hosting COP28 from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The conference aims to make progress and create innovative opportunities for a climate-safe world while fostering initiatives to enhance sustainable economic and social development.
DC plays a vital role in combating attempts to smuggle prohibited materials.

It conducts extensive public awareness campaigns on the importance of protecting endangered animals and plants. This includes organising consecutive exhibitions showcasing confiscated items. This supports the "Green Customs" initiative announced by DC earlier this year.

The Green Customs initiative represents a model for international collaboration to prevent illegal trade in environmentally harmful substances.
As part of enhancing international cooperation in regulating and implementing the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the CD's Customs Inspection Division is working on elevating the efficiency of inspectors through qualification and training programmes on various smuggling techniques.

