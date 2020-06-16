UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Seizes 58 Counterfeit Vallourec Oil And Gas Pipes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) Dubai Customs has foiled an attempt to smuggle 58 Vallourec counterfeit oil and gas pipes into the country.

The Intellectual Property Department of Dubai Customs received a tip-off that four containers onboard a vessel coming from an Asian country are carrying 58 counterfeit oil and gas pipes. The containers were tracked and seized after a thorough technical inspection.

"Counterfeiting has a damaging effect on business, the economy and the general population, and when it comes to oil and gas pipes, it can wreak havoc on the environment as well," said Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department.

Commenting on the seizure, Shuaib Al Suwaidi, Director of Customs Intelligence Department, said that the control room spots and tracks any high-risk consignments of restricted or prohibited goods before their arrival to Dubai using the Smart Vessel Tracking System, which Dubai Customs developed for the purpose.

