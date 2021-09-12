Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetable truck at Hatta Border Crossing

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) Inspection Division at Dubai Customs thwarted an attempt to smuggle 64 live falcons into the country through Hatta Border Crossing.

The illegitimate shipment, which violates the provisions of CITES ((the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora), did not have any supporting or health documents under the Federal Law number 11 / 2002.

The suspect container contained vegetables and the falcons were hidden skillfully behind the boxes of vegetables but the inspectors were able to detect them and seize them. Falcons are typically used to assist in hunting birds.

The seized falcons were handed over to the veterinary quarantine department of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment at the border crossing. Procedures will be taken following international treaties.

"Dubai Customs spares no efforts to protect all endangered animals and plants from the hazards of these rogue activities," said Humaid Al Rasheed, Director of Land Customs Centres Management at Dubai Customs.

"To cross the borders, all animals have to have official documents; otherwise, they will be handed over to the ministry of Climate Change and Environment for further legal procedures."

Al Rasheed pointed out all inspectors receive intensive training on how to detect and thwart different smuggling attempts no matter how sophisticated they are. Updated lists of endangered species are provided regularly to the inspectors. Hatta Border Crossing made 44 different seizures during the first half of this year.

In the same vein, Hamad Kajour, Director of Hatta Border Crossing pointed out the Crossing dealt with 23,892 trucks loaded with different types of goods in the first half of 2021, with around 150 trucks daily on average.

"The Crossing reflects the highly civilised face of Dubai thanks to its quality services and high level of security efficiency. We provide all facilities to ensure streamlined vehicle and passenger traffic, while securing the borders and protecting society from any type of illegitimate trade."