Dubai Customs Seizes 76 Kg Of Meth And Hashish At Hamriya Port

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 01:30 PM

Dubai Customs seizes 76 kg of meth and hashish at Hamriya Port

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2021) Dubai Customs busted a major drug trafficking operation, seizing 76.31 kg of narcotics at Hamriya Port.

The AED47.5 million worth of drugs comprising 30.15 kg of crystal meth and 46.16 kg of hashish were found skillfully stashed inside an inbound container shipment, said Ibrahim Kamali, acting executive director of Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs.

"Upon analysis of intelligence data our officers got suspicious over an inbound shipment to Hamriya Port that was flagged by the Risk Engine system as being high risk," he pointed out.

A task force was formed, comprising inspection officers at Hamriya Customs Centre and control room staff with direct support from Seyaj unit, to track down the movement of the shipment.

The container was scanned from the outside and found to have abnormal density. With the help of K-9 sniffer dogs, the illegal substances were uncovered. The on-site mobile laboratory screened the recovered contraband for drugs and the test result turned out positive.

"Dubai Customs has recently stepped up its efforts to better counter drug smuggling into the country by raising alertness levels of its teams and enhancing the efficiency of control and inspection operations at various points of entry. Our strong customs intelligence along with the use of advanced scanning equipment and inspection technologies have been instrumental to deterring several drug trafficking attempts," explained Kamali.

The new seizure is part of a comprehensive ‘Safe Nation’ campaign launched by Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centres Management to clump down on drug smuggling. "The campaign has so far dealt severe blows to drug traffickers and smugglers in Dubai over recent months," said Sultan Sayf Al Suwaidi, acting director of Sea Customs Centers Management.

In November this year, Dubai Customs officers foiled an attempt to smuggle 662 kg of drugs onboard a dhow at the Creek and Deira Wharfage Customs Centre - the biggest haul seized at the coastal borders.

