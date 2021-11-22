Dubai Customs shares experience with Dominican Republic’s delegation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Director General of Dubai Customs received in his office a delegation from the Dominican Republic who has paid a visit to Dubai Customs’ main building to learn about best practices applied in inspection division.

Mahmood Al Bastaki, COO of Dubai Trade-DP World, Mansoor Al Malik, executive director for policies and legislation Division and a number of director and heads of customs departments attended the meeting.

The delegation included Giulio Kastanos, Ambassador of Dominican Republic to the UAE, and Edwardu Sans Luvaton, Director General of Dominican Customs.

"Dubai Customs unique and outstanding experience in developing break-through services and innovations has become a worldwide model," said Musabih. "We seek to enhance cooperation with other countries that work on developing their customs sector. We discussed means of further trade cooperation between Dubai and the Dominican Republic."

Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Technician Support Department delivered a presentation on Siyaj (fence); the border protection project.

It features advanced surveillance cameras that cover the customs area and radars and sensors to monitor goods and persons traffic. Advanced AI technologies, drones and advanced boats equipped with all technologies to intercept and detect any suspected shipments have considerably facilitated inspection processes.

"Dubai Customs inspectors join different workshops and training programmes on types of drugs and how to thwart different smuggling attempts, which equip them with the right skills of body language and how to differentiate types of drugs," said Al Suwaidi.

Falah Khalil Al Sammak, senior manager of DXB Terminal 2 delivered a presentation on iDeclare system, which enables passengers easily declare their personal goods while travelling through Dubai Airports. The second release of the smart iDeclare App operates with AI features which enable the app recognise goods to be declared through just photographing them and will provide the HS Code and duties specified for them instantly.