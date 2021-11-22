UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Shares Experience With Dominican Republic’s Delegation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 04:15 PM

Dubai Customs shares experience with Dominican Republic’s delegation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Director General of Dubai Customs received in his office a delegation from the Dominican Republic who has paid a visit to Dubai Customs’ main building to learn about best practices applied in inspection division.

Mahmood Al Bastaki, COO of Dubai Trade-DP World, Mansoor Al Malik, executive director for policies and legislation Division and a number of director and heads of customs departments attended the meeting.

The delegation included Giulio Kastanos, Ambassador of Dominican Republic to the UAE, and Edwardu Sans Luvaton, Director General of Dominican Customs.

"Dubai Customs unique and outstanding experience in developing break-through services and innovations has become a worldwide model," said Musabih. "We seek to enhance cooperation with other countries that work on developing their customs sector. We discussed means of further trade cooperation between Dubai and the Dominican Republic."

Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Technician Support Department delivered a presentation on Siyaj (fence); the border protection project.

It features advanced surveillance cameras that cover the customs area and radars and sensors to monitor goods and persons traffic. Advanced AI technologies, drones and advanced boats equipped with all technologies to intercept and detect any suspected shipments have considerably facilitated inspection processes.

"Dubai Customs inspectors join different workshops and training programmes on types of drugs and how to thwart different smuggling attempts, which equip them with the right skills of body language and how to differentiate types of drugs," said Al Suwaidi.

Falah Khalil Al Sammak, senior manager of DXB Terminal 2 delivered a presentation on iDeclare system, which enables passengers easily declare their personal goods while travelling through Dubai Airports. The second release of the smart iDeclare App operates with AI features which enable the app recognise goods to be declared through just photographing them and will provide the HS Code and duties specified for them instantly.

Related Topics

World Drugs UAE Dubai Visit Traffic Dominican Republic Border All From Best

Recent Stories

Daraz elevated SMEs with its flagship 11.11 sale

Daraz elevated SMEs with its flagship 11.11 sale

8 minutes ago
 Dahani makes emotional call to his mother

Dahani makes emotional call to his mother

24 minutes ago
 Minister Faisal Amin Khan inaugurates preservation ..

Minister Faisal Amin Khan inaugurates preservation projects of Kafir Kot temples ..

19 seconds ago
 Sehat Sahulat Programme offers eight major disease ..

Sehat Sahulat Programme offers eight major diseases treatment to beneficiaries

21 seconds ago
 Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM ..

Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM Mark Rutte

22 seconds ago
 Participants of seminar stressed implementation of ..

Participants of seminar stressed implementation of laws to prevent childhood mar ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.