Dubai Customs Shares Experience With Senegal’s Delegation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2021) Dubai Customs received a delegation from Senegal headed by Habdul Rahman Diyay, Director-General of Senegal’s Customs.

The visit aimed at learning about Dubai Customs’ business model and the latest practices they follow in processing transactions and implementing advanced inspection systems.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Director-General of Dubai Customs, and the senior management team welcomed the visitors to the Dubai Customs’ main building.

The visitors listened to a presentation on the department’s smart customs systems, which help increase revenues, prevent smuggling and contain customs and tax evasion.

"Dubai Customs’ unique and outstanding experience in developing breakthrough services and innovations has become a worldwide model," Musabih said. "We seek to enhance cooperation with other countries that work on developing their customs sector to enable them to learn from our experience following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Musabih also talked about the Dubai Customs’ experience during the pandemic and working from home.

Advanced technologies that the Government Department had invested in during the past years have streamlined the process.

Trade between Dubai and Senegal skyrocketed 74 percent to AED1.4 billion in H1 2021 from AED826 million in the corresponding period in 2020. Imports amounted to AED230 million, exports touched AED228 million, and re-exports made AED981 million.

Diyay expressed his happiness at learning about the advanced customs systems and services that Dubai Customs provides to traders and passengers.

Dubai Customs highlighted specific systems in the meeting, including the Smart Risk Engine, which assesses additional security, economic, environmental and social risks. The system reduced the time needed for customs clearance to less than 10 seconds.

The Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme, and its role in facilitating trade, was also presented. There are now 80 member companies in the programme who enjoy many incentives, including higher market penetration, especially in the countries that signed mutual recognition agreements.

