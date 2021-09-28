Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) Dubai Customs has received a delegation from Sudan’s Darfur region, headed by Darfur's Governor Mini Arko Minawi, at the Dubai Customs' headquarters.

The visit aimed at learning about Dubai Customs' business model and its practices in processing transactions and implementing advanced inspection systems.

The delegation was welcomed by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Director General of Dubai Customs, and the senior management team.

The delegation listened to a presentation on Dubai Custom’s smart customs systems, which help boost revenues, prevent smuggling and contain customs and tax evasion activities.

During the meeting, the Dubai Customs team highlighted the iDeclare app, which enables passengers arriving in Dubai to declare their belongings prior to their arrival. The app bypasses the current traditional paper forms, providing a quick and secure way to transfer information to the passengers on customs rules and regulations and helps passengers to cut down on waiting time to less than 4 minutes.

The presentation also covered the second generation of the Smart Inspection Table, which ensures passengers more privacy during the inspection of their luggage. It is now connected to the internet, Mirsal 2 Smart System, and the Intelligence Department.

Dubai Trade talked about the development and modernisation programmes that Dubai Customs offers to different customs organisations around the world. These programmes include the artificial intelligence system, the risk record system, the integrated risk management system, the post clearance audit (PCA) system, and the smart inspection system. These smart systems help reduce unnecessary risk warnings and inspection time and increase revenues.

The visitors toured the Control Room, the first of its kind regionally. It was established in 2007 after a surge in customs operations and geographical expansion of land, sea and air customs centres in the emirate. The control room follows on all security customs operations around the clock to ensure safety and security in all inspection and shipping operations.

"Dubai Customs is keen to share its unique experience with the world as part of its vision of becoming the leading customs administration in the world in facilitating trade and securing the borders," Musabih said. "We are happy to receive Mini Arko Minawi, Governor of Darfur and the Sudanese delegation. We discussed together means to boost mutual cooperation and trade between the two brotherly states, and tools to develop and facilitate customs inspection systems."