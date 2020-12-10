UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Showcases Information Security Experience In GISEC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:15 PM

Dubai Customs showcases information security experience in GISEC

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) Dubai Customs showcased its experience in dealing with cyber security challenges during the pandemic, in the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference, GISEC, which is co-located with GITEX 2020 (middle East, North Africa & South Asia's biggest tech event).

"The growing cyber security attacks during the first half of 2020 is correlated with the shifts caused by the spread of the covid-19 pandemic," said Adel Al Housani, Manager of Information Security Section at Dubai Customs. "Most countries are now more relying on technology to do their business and different work activities. We witness more demand on virtual meetings and a more active online market and service sector."

Al Housani pointed out the Dubai Customs information security strategy is in line with the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy, and plays a vital role in distinctive customs development division’s performance in Dubai Customs.

"Dubai Customs proactively prepared itself for any crises and that what has ensured continued and safe service delivery during the pandemic. Following the directives of the steering cyber security committee to upgrade all cyber security systems to avoid any loopholes has helped us passed the difficult time without any cyber violations."

Al Housani pointed out that Dubai Customs’ recently developed information security platform Aman (safety) aims to raise awareness around information security among the employees. It features simulators to show how violations and attacks can occur.

"It is not the responsibility only of a certain department or section, it is everybody’s responsibility to be aware of these threats and how to deal with them" said Al Housani.

