DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2023) Dubai Customs’ Technical Support Department in Warsan received a visiting delegation from the Nawah Energy Company, which specialises in nuclear energy. The visit aimed to learn about the best trade control practices and inspection systems applied by Dubai Customs to protect borders and thwart smuggling of illicit goods.

The delegation was welcomed by Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of the Technical Support department; Khalid Al Shamsi, Senior Manager, Technical Services and Development section; Salah Al Sammach, Technical Support Expert; Majid Al Zarouni, Special Units Manager; Abdullah Al Mazmi, Technical Services Manager, and Efaf Mohammed, Assistant Government Partnership Officer.

The visiting team from Nawah got briefed on the Technical Support’s key responsibilities and its role in providing Dubai Customs’ border checkpoints with state-of-the-art inspection and scanning systems to speed up inspection procedures and increase efficiency of Customs control operations at Dubai’s land, air and sea points of entry.

The delegation were also introduced to the Customs K9 unit and the role it plays in supporting Customs inspection operations, particularly with regards to deterring illegal imports of narcotics, weapons, explosives and other prohibited items usually disguised in commercial shipments. The Customs dogs unit is an essential element in the success of inspections, as it enables inspectors to uncover smuggled substances with high accuracy and efficiency.

The team of trainers from Technical Services and Development section briefed the delegation on the new simulation programme for training inspectors, explaining how the programme works and how inspectors are trained on screening devices and regularly tested to hone their skills in analysing scanning images of cargo containers and passenger luggage to identify any security or radiation risks and detect all prohibited items.

Nawah Energy Company’s team hailed Dubai Customs’ remarkable efforts towards building its technology and inspection capabilities, which help better ensure public security, health and safety.