UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Showcases Leading Initiatives To Support Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:45 PM

Dubai Customs showcases leading initiatives to support Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) Dubai Customs has showcased its leading smart initiatives during its participation in the Liaison Officer meeting for securing Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the event, organised by Dubai Police in cooperation with strategic local partners, the team from Dubai Customs delivered a presentation on the world-class services it will provide to exhibitors and visitors at the grand event. The department has launched 24 creative initiatives to facilitate Customs procedures and enrich participants’ experience.

Saeed Mustafawi, Head of the new data section at Customs Declaration Department and the coordinator between Dubai Customs and Expo 2020 Dubai Office, said that Dubai Customs has completed implementing all of its Expo 2020 Dubai initiatives and achieved full integration with government partners.

The Expo’s official clearance system has been endorsed as the Authorised Economic Operator for the event, which the world awaits in October 2021.

Mustafawi added, "Among the leading initiatives by Dubai Customs for Expo 2020 Dubai is the dedicated Smart Customs channel that will expedite the procedures for the global event’s exhibitors. The initiative uses smart and advanced clearance systems, including the Smart Risk engine, the Smart iDeclare application, and the integrated business channel, among others.

"Dubai Customs has also embarked on developing procedures to keep abreast with the expansions taking place at Al Maktoum Airport to expedite shipment and passenger traffic. The airport was equipped with 13 new advanced scanning systems and manned with qualified personnel to ensure readiness for Expo 2020."

Related Topics

World Police Business Dubai Traffic October 2020 Event All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Pogacar takes home victory ..

3 minutes ago

SBP facilitates exporters to sell products through ..

17 minutes ago

UAEFA signs agreement with CIES and Sorbonne Unive ..

19 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports one imported COVID-19 case

3 minutes ago

Montpellier snap up No 8 Tauleigne from Bordeaux

3 minutes ago

Military Facility at Baghdad Airport Targeted by D ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.