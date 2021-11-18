UrduPoint.com

Dubai Customs Signs MoU With University Of Dubai For Training

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

Dubai Customs signs MoU with University of Dubai for training

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) Within their plans and efforts to enhance means of cooperation with universities and educational institutions in order to develop the efficiency and skills of their employees further, Dubai Customs has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Dubai.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Emirates Vision Career Fair 2021, held in Dubai World Trade Centre from 15th to 17th November.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs and Dr. Nasser Al Muraqab, COO, University of Dubai signed the agreement in the presence of Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department and Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai.

Dubai Customs will benefit from the scientific research capabilities, innovation labs and libraries provided by University of Dubai to develop needed academic degrees, professional skills and competencies of the Dubai Customs employees, and to improve their performance.

"We are happy to have signed the MoU with the University of Dubai as part of our 2021-2026 strategic plan which aims to maintain our leading customs role worldwide," said Al Ghaffari. "This agreement will help hone the skills and improve the knowledge of our employees through a series of academic and training programmes.

Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai said the University is happy to develop academic cooperation with different government and private entities, and customise innovative academic programmes that help in promoting employees’ potential and efficiency.

Bastaki commended Dubai customs for their incessant efforts in developing their procedures and services through different means including the training of their staff on the latest trends in customs and supply chain fields.

Related Topics

World Dubai November From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PCB seeks permission from BCB over hoisting nation ..

PCB seeks permission from BCB over hoisting national flag

11 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets with EU official

Anwar Gargash meets with EU official

19 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 11 with 6.7” AMOLED Display is avai ..

Infinix NOTE 11 with 6.7” AMOLED Display is available for pre-orders on Xpark

23 minutes ago
 Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation ..

Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation to advance local medical resea ..

49 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign A ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh

49 minutes ago
 EDGE announces strategic deal with Israel Aerospac ..

EDGE announces strategic deal with Israel Aerospace Industries to develop advanc ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.