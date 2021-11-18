Dubai Customs signs MoU with University of Dubai for training

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) Within their plans and efforts to enhance means of cooperation with universities and educational institutions in order to develop the efficiency and skills of their employees further, Dubai Customs has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Dubai.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Emirates Vision Career Fair 2021, held in Dubai World Trade Centre from 15th to 17th November.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs and Dr. Nasser Al Muraqab, COO, University of Dubai signed the agreement in the presence of Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department and Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai.

Dubai Customs will benefit from the scientific research capabilities, innovation labs and libraries provided by University of Dubai to develop needed academic degrees, professional skills and competencies of the Dubai Customs employees, and to improve their performance.

"We are happy to have signed the MoU with the University of Dubai as part of our 2021-2026 strategic plan which aims to maintain our leading customs role worldwide," said Al Ghaffari. "This agreement will help hone the skills and improve the knowledge of our employees through a series of academic and training programmes.

Dr. Eesa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai said the University is happy to develop academic cooperation with different government and private entities, and customise innovative academic programmes that help in promoting employees’ potential and efficiency.

Bastaki commended Dubai customs for their incessant efforts in developing their procedures and services through different means including the training of their staff on the latest trends in customs and supply chain fields.