Dubai Customs, Singaporean Counterpart Discusses More Cooperation In Governance

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs discussed best governance practices with their counterparts in Singapore.

During her official visit to Singapore, Samira Abdul Razzak, Senior Manager of Quality Assurance at Dubai Customs touched upon the latest practices and frameworks of governance in Singapore Customs, and the latest programmes and initiatives adopted by the international firms in Singapore.

The two sides exchanged experience and knowledge in customs transparency and governance.

This comes within Dubai Customs efforts in preparing for the EXPO 2020 and the year 2020, which has been announced to be the year of getting ready for the next 50 years.

"Dubai Customs has gone far in the journey of governance and transparency. We are applying the latest methods and strategies in this regard. With this in mind we have launched our governance project to ensure a transparent and efficient workplace and proper internal controls in place to realise the vision of Dubai Customs of becoming the leading customs administration in the world supporting legitimate trade.

