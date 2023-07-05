Open Menu

Dubai Customs Stresses Power Of Partnerships Between Public, Private Sectors In Driving A Thriving Knowledge-based Economy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Dubai Customs stresses power of partnerships between public, private sectors in driving a thriving knowledge-based economy


DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2023) The Dubai Customs Consultative Council (DCCC) stressed the importance of enhancing fruitful partnerships and constructive collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve the economic goals of Dubai Agenda D33.


During their second meeting this year, they highlighted that the comprehensive partnership agreements entered into by the UAE under the Fifty Projects umbrella are a strong driving force for building a competitive knowledge-based and sustainable economy.

This economy possesses flexibility, attractiveness, and the ability to create more prosperity and achieve exponential growth in various sectors, including the commercial sector, which enjoys significant competitive advantages and grants.
Ahmed Mahboub Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs and the CEO of Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, affirmed during the meeting with working groups and trade members of the council, "Undoubtedly, the strong partnership between the government and the private sector plays a crucial role in enhancing Dubai's trade and the UAE's pursuit of desired goals for the commercial sector as one of the key sectors driving economic development."
He also pointed out that Dubai Customs places these goals at the forefront and consistently works on improving the technological systems to facilitate client transactions, with recent statistics showing that it processed 5.7 million customs declarations in the first quarter of this year.

Dubai Customs’ advanced and leading customs systems can process 2,600 customs declarations per hour, while automated transaction approvals are completed within seconds.
Furthermore, he highlighted that Dubai Customs keeps pace with Dubai's plans to become a global destination and a major hub for e-commerce, which currently captures a significant portion of consumer purchases.

Accordingly, Dubai Customs continues to enhance its cross-border e-commerce platform launched by the government department, to strengthen Dubai's position in the global e-commerce market.
The Ministry of Economy delegation, including Shaima Al Eidroos, Director of Negotiations and World Trade Organisation, and Karim El-Tomy, an expert in international trade law, affirmed that comprehensive partnership agreements encompass various services and projects.

These agreements aim to enhance competitiveness, develop a knowledge-based labour market, promote cooperation between countries, and ensure stability in supply chains.
The UAE seeks to sign more such agreements in the near future, as they directly support trade exchanges through facilitation and legislation that benefit traders on both sides.

Participating countries in bilateral agreements have witnessed remarkable growth in the value of their foreign trade.
Darmandra Sawlani, Chairman of Dubai Computer Group, presented the opportunities and challenges in the UAE's technology sector, highlighting the rapid and successive changes in the technological landscape that have prompted many countries to adopt an open market policy and attract advanced technology companies.
Mohsen Al Ansari, Senior Auditor at Dubai Customs, emphasised the vital role of self-auditing for sustainable business growth.

The Dubai Customs self-audit initiative enables traders to detect errors and deviations in customs data according to specific terms and conditions, fostering greater compliance and transparency.

Related Topics

World Technology Business UAE Dubai Hub Market Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Labour

Recent Stories

We have sufficient tools to address challenges fac ..

We have sufficient tools to address challenges facing oil market: Saudi Energy M ..

17 minutes ago
 CJ GB postpones election for CM

CJ GB postpones election for CM

16 minutes ago
 Russian Prosecutors Label Undesirable Activities o ..

Russian Prosecutors Label Undesirable Activities of US NGO The Altai Project

16 minutes ago
 Philippines Accuses Chinese Ships of 'Dangerous Ma ..

Philippines Accuses Chinese Ships of 'Dangerous Maneuvers' Near Disputed Reef

16 minutes ago
 Two dead as strongest summer storm blasts Netherla ..

Two dead as strongest summer storm blasts Netherlands, Germany

16 minutes ago
 Brazil's Petrobras Looking Into Asset Acquisition ..

Brazil's Petrobras Looking Into Asset Acquisition in South America, Africa - CEO

16 minutes ago
CM's aide visits land record settlement office Dir ..

CM's aide visits land record settlement office Dir, Kalam

23 minutes ago
 IGP directs CPOs, DPOs to monitor relief activitie ..

IGP directs CPOs, DPOs to monitor relief activities in rain affected areas

23 minutes ago
 DC visits Nullah Lai to review mock exercise to co ..

DC visits Nullah Lai to review mock exercise to cope with flooding

23 minutes ago
 Muharram arrangements discusses

Muharram arrangements discusses

23 minutes ago
 Rain-wind thundershower expected in various parts ..

Rain-wind thundershower expected in various parts of country:PMD

23 minutes ago
 Twin city's administration urges to improve dengue ..

Twin city's administration urges to improve dengue control activities

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East