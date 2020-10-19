UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs Supports Economic Decision Making With 2,134 Trade Statistical Reports In First 9 Months

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Dubai Customs supports economic decision making with 2,134 trade statistical reports in first 9 months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) On the World Statistics Day, which is celebrated around the globe on 20th October, 2020 under the theme "Connecting the world with data we can trust", Dubai Customs revealed that it has generated 2,134 statistical reports on Dubai’s foreign trade during the period from January till September this year.

These reports were furnished to government and private sector organisations to help decision-makers make informed decisions based on accurate statistical data, enabling them to formulate sound future strategies and forecasts of potential trade growth for different commodities, sectors and markets.

"The celebration of the World Statistics Day aims to promote the importance of trust, authoritative data and innovation in statistical systems," said Nassim Al Mehairi, senior manager, Studies and Statistics section at Dubai Customs.

"Transparency and disclosure of vital information such as trade statistics are key to advancing sustainable development. At Dubai Customs, we are committed to providing our government and business stakeholders with accurate, up-to-date statistical data about trade performance, which allows them to make correct and well-informed economic decisions."

Last year, Dubai Customs launched its AI-based e-statistics system, which uses automated technology to collect and analyse trade and customs statistics, thus providing a clear picture of how the national economy is performing.

The e-statistics system generates reliable and highly accurate information and statistical reports covering all components and indicators of Dubai's foreign trade to the utmost satisfaction of both government and business decision-makers as well as potential investors.

