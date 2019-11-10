Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 412,562 Captagon pills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) Dubai Customs thwarted an attempt to smuggle 412,562 Captagon pills from an Asian country at the Jebel Ali and Tecom Customs Centre, due to the cooperation between various customs departments.

The alertness of inspection officers, coupled with the use of best technologies in the field, led to the seizure of the illegal pills. The shipment was being closely tracked since its departure from an Asian port.

The container was inspected and scanned, and the inspection officers uncovered a false flooring, under which the pills were hidden. With the help of the customs K-9 Dog unit, illegal Captagon, Lyrica, Methadone, and Zinex pills were seized.

"We are vigilant and well prepared to thwart all attempts to bring illegal contraband into the UAE through Dubai's entry points," said Yousef Al Hashimi, director of the Jebel Ali Customs Centres Management.

"The highly sophisticated level that Dubai Customs has reached, in terms of infrastructure, equipment and the skills of the customs officers, has led to more control over the emirate’s entry points and borders."

Shuaib Al Suwaidi, Director of the Customs Intelligence Department, added, "We analyse information and define the risks based on different factors, and there is a high level of coordination between the intelligence department and the Jebel Ali Customs Centre. This, along with the advanced equipment available, helped thwart the illegal shipment."