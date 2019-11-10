UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Customs Thwarts Attempt To Smuggle 412,562 Captagon Pills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 412,562 Captagon pills

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) Dubai Customs thwarted an attempt to smuggle 412,562 Captagon pills from an Asian country at the Jebel Ali and Tecom Customs Centre, due to the cooperation between various customs departments.

The alertness of inspection officers, coupled with the use of best technologies in the field, led to the seizure of the illegal pills. The shipment was being closely tracked since its departure from an Asian port.

The container was inspected and scanned, and the inspection officers uncovered a false flooring, under which the pills were hidden. With the help of the customs K-9 Dog unit, illegal Captagon, Lyrica, Methadone, and Zinex pills were seized.

"We are vigilant and well prepared to thwart all attempts to bring illegal contraband into the UAE through Dubai's entry points," said Yousef Al Hashimi, director of the Jebel Ali Customs Centres Management.

"The highly sophisticated level that Dubai Customs has reached, in terms of infrastructure, equipment and the skills of the customs officers, has led to more control over the emirate’s entry points and borders."

Shuaib Al Suwaidi, Director of the Customs Intelligence Department, added, "We analyse information and define the risks based on different factors, and there is a high level of coordination between the intelligence department and the Jebel Ali Customs Centre. This, along with the advanced equipment available, helped thwart the illegal shipment."

Related Topics

UAE Dubai All From Best Asia

Recent Stories

28 million commuters lifted by Dubai Tram since la ..

17 minutes ago

Largest-ever ADIPEC opens in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

32 minutes ago

Educational tours set to wow students at EXPO 2020

32 minutes ago

IIFA conference concludes in Dubai, issues resolut ..

32 minutes ago

3rd edition of International Superyacht Summit ann ..

32 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend grad ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.