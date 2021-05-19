Dubai Customs thwarts entry of 17,280 counterfeit Vaseline packs, with AED400k street value

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) Dubai Customs’ Intelligence Department thwarted an attempt to smuggle a counterfeit petroleum jelly "Vaseline" shipment that contained 17,280 packs, with a street value of AED400, 000, with the help of the inspectors of Air Cargo Centre Management and in coordination with the IPR Department.

Dubai Customs follows strict guidelines and implements solid customs risk management and intelligence methods to ensure safety and security of products coming into the market and to protect the rights of brand owners. Towards this end, Dubai Customs trains its inspectors on the latest methods and techniques of detecting counterfeit goods and preventing their entry into the local markets, or through the transit.

"We enhanced our potential in fighting all types of commercial fraud or smuggling of counterfeit and prohibited goods by using the latest and most advanced technologies and through regular updating of our smart risk engine," said Shuaib Al Suwaidi, Director of Customs Intelligence Department. "Thanks to our advanced risk engine and the high skills and experience of our employees we can work proactively and detect any risks at very early stages before reaching the emirate’s ports.

"

The IPR Department leads the way in protecting intellectual property rights, and it is the first department of its kind in the middle East.

Along the same line, Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department said: "Counterfeit goods cause great harm to society and the economy. We received information about a shipment of counterfeit petroleum jelly "Vaseline" coming from an Asian country, and with the help and coordination with the Intelligence Department, we set a plan to seize it. We cooperate with the Brand Owners' Protection Group to fight these counterfeit goods and protect the rights of trademarks, and engage trademark owners in workshops to educate our inspectors with the latest methods of detecting and distinguishing fake products."

On his part, Saleh Alshamsi, Director of Air Cargo Centre Management said; "We cooperate with all other departments to intercept, detect and seize counterfeit goods within our vision in Dubai Customs to protect the society and the intellectual property rights from the hazards of counterfeiting."